GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Trading Down 5.8%

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.41 and last traded at $2.43. Approximately 2,801,898 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,709,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet cut GrafTech International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

GrafTech International Stock Down 5.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $629.18 million, a P/E ratio of 51.51 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.82.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $159.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.96 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EAF. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 7.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,358,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,423,000 after buying an additional 2,680,064 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GrafTech International by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,925,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,163,000 after buying an additional 1,237,154 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of GrafTech International by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 22,971,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,981,000 after buying an additional 2,618,477 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of GrafTech International by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,494,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,010,000 after buying an additional 716,235 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of GrafTech International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 9,342,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,780,000 after buying an additional 85,681 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

