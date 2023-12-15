Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP – Get Free Report) traded down 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.97 ($0.01). 35,419 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 395,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.98 ($0.01).

Greencoat Renewables Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £11.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.97, a quick ratio of 15.30 and a current ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.98.

Greencoat Renewables Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Greencoat Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,615.38%.

Greencoat Renewables Company Profile

Greencoat Renewables PLC invests in, acquires, operates, and manages wind farms in France, Finland, Sweden, and Spain. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 25 wind farms with an aggregate generating capacity of 800 megawatts. It also invests in solar generation assets. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

