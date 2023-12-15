GRI Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRI) Short Interest Update

GRI Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, a growth of 89.7% from the November 15th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 395,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

GRI Bio Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ GRI traded up 0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 0.44. The stock had a trading volume of 71,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,481. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of -1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of 2.58. GRI Bio has a 1 year low of 0.36 and a 1 year high of 36.90.

GRI Bio (NASDAQ:GRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported -0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About GRI Bio

GRI Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on treating inflammatory, fibrotic, and autoimmune diseases. Its therapies are designed to target the activity of Natural Killer T (NKT) cells, which are key regulators earlier in the inflammatory cascade, to interrupt disease progression and restore the immune system to homeostasis.

