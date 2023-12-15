Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.750-3.950 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. Haemonetics also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.75-3.95 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HAE. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Haemonetics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $103.40.

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $88.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.34. Haemonetics has a 12 month low of $72.26 and a 12 month high of $95.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $318.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.18 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 22.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Haemonetics by 166.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,452,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $344,676,000 after buying an additional 3,402,873 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,165,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $389,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,484 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth $33,932,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 1,335.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 406,531 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 378,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Haemonetics by 224.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 462,586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,245,000 after purchasing an additional 320,184 shares during the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

