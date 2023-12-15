HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $395.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 113.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.85.

NASDAQ:ALNY traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $185.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,203. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $148.10 and a 1 year high of $242.97. The stock has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.75 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.56.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $2.76. The firm had revenue of $750.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.14 million. Analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,829,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,768,291,000 after purchasing an additional 126,373 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,548,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,712,528,000 after purchasing an additional 59,582 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,431,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,139,074,000 after purchasing an additional 364,021 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,202,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $761,144,000 after acquiring an additional 10,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,909,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $475,091,000 after acquiring an additional 59,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

