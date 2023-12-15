Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,275,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $33,422,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $300.52. 473,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,387,565. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $280.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $209.27 and a fifty-two week high of $301.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

