Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Purchases New Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,463,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 0.9% of Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.33. 951,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,576,113. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.12.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

