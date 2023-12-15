Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Takes $2.71 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 39,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.45. The company had a trading volume of 332,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,332. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $57.19 and a 1-year high of $74.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.30. The stock has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

