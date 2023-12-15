Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Takes $496,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 788,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,467,000 after purchasing an additional 46,029 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, DBK Financial Counsel LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 163,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,130,000 after buying an additional 7,016 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.37. 3,393,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,316,005. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $47.81.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.