India Capital Growth (LON:IGC) Sets New 52-Week High at $173.50

India Capital Growth (LON:IGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 173.50 ($2.18) and last traded at GBX 171.50 ($2.15), with a volume of 531090 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 171 ($2.15).

The company has a market capitalization of £165.45 million, a PE ratio of 489.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 161.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 152.44.

India Capital Growth Fund Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Ocean Dial Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of mid and small cap companies.

