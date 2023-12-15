Insider Selling: Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) SVP Sells 4,618 Shares of Stock

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) SVP Daniel Clara sold 4,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.11, for a total transaction of $1,094,973.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,804.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Asbury Automotive Group Price Performance

NYSE:ABG traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $233.03. The stock had a trading volume of 424,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,597. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $157.47 and a one year high of $256.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $208.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.13.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $8.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.44 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 24.10%. As a group, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 33.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 11.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ABG shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

