Insider Selling: Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Director Sells 1,126 Shares of Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) Director James Offerdahl sold 1,126 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $45,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

James Offerdahl also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Q2 alerts:

On Wednesday, November 22nd, James Offerdahl sold 493 shares of Q2 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $17,353.60.

Q2 Stock Performance

QTWO stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,413,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,155. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $42.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.50 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $154.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.07 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on QTWO shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Q2 from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Q2 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Q2 from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens upgraded Q2 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Q2 from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Q2 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.93.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Q2

Q2 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.