Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 416.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Intel by 98,521.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,956,394,000 after buying an additional 177,941,231 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 100,953.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after buying an additional 51,083,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $1,092,939,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Intel by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,501,537,000 after buying an additional 20,836,219 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $626,573,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.84.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $1.38 on Friday, reaching $46.56. 37,210,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,833,941. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $47.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.57 and a 200 day moving average of $36.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.30 billion, a PE ratio of -116.32, a P/E/G ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.95.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -125.00%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

