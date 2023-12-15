Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the November 15th total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 130,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 27,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 14,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BSJR stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.40. The company had a trading volume of 24,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,720. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.89 and a 12 month high of $22.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.62 and its 200 day moving average is $21.60.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.1264 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.