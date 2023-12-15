Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW) Short Interest Down 16.1% in November

Posted by on Dec 15th, 2023

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMWGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the November 15th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSMW traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.92. The stock had a trading volume of 7,063 shares. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.46 and a 12 month high of $25.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.45 and a 200 day moving average of $24.82.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.0544 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envision Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,760,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,595,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 15,078 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 110.8% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 52,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 27,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2032. BSMW was launched on Mar 1, 2023 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.