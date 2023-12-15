Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW) Short Interest Down 16.1% in November

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the November 15th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BSMW traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.92. The stock had a trading volume of 7,063 shares. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.46 and a 12 month high of $25.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.45 and a 200 day moving average of $24.82.
Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.0544 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th.
The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2032. BSMW was launched on Mar 1, 2023 and is managed by Invesco.
