Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.83 and last traded at $22.83. Approximately 1,613,411 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,276,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.57.

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DBC. HighVista Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 3,287.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 1,436,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,600,000 after buying an additional 1,393,740 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,556,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,704 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 362.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,441,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,831 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,153,000. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 6,103.3% in the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 749,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,788,000 after acquiring an additional 737,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund Company Profile

Deutsche Bank is a leading global investment bank with a strong and profitable private clients franchise. A leader in Germany and Europe, the bank is continuously growing in North America, Asia and key emerging markets. Deutsche Bank offers unparalleled financial services in countries throughout the world.

