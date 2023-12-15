Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Position Decreased by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 482,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,397 shares during the period. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. owned about 2.52% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $22,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 961.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 636.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,384. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.54. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 12-month low of $44.37 and a 12-month high of $53.80.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

