Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 10,003 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 8,236% compared to the average volume of 120 call options.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BKD. StockNews.com cut Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.95 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday.

In other news, Director Marcus E. Bromley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.38, for a total transaction of $53,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 160,996 shares in the company, valued at $866,158.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $80,451. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 45.6% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 362,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 113,510 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 40.7% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 71,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 20,718 shares in the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 54.9% in the second quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 4,183,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 57.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 501,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 181,901 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BKD traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,738,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,453. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.19. Brookdale Senior Living has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $6.07.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $757.29 million during the quarter. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 28.21% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. Analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

