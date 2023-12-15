Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 18,772 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 72% compared to the typical volume of 10,894 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $852,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,259 shares in the company, valued at $9,291,213.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Annaly Capital Management

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 886.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 52.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1,834.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. 49.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Down 1.6 %

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE NLY traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,812,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,771,272. Annaly Capital Management has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.38 and its 200-day moving average is $18.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on NLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.06.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

