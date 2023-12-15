iPath Series B Carbon ETN (NYSEARCA:GRN) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $32.80

iPath Series B Carbon ETN (NYSEARCA:GRN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.80 and traded as low as $27.25. iPath Series B Carbon ETN shares last traded at $27.54, with a volume of 22,988 shares.
iPath Series B Carbon ETN Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.72.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iPath Series B Carbon ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iPath Series B Carbon ETN (NYSEARCA:GRN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.53% of iPath Series B Carbon ETN at the end of the most recent quarter.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iPath Series B Carbon ETN
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- 6 best healthcare stocks to buy now
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- 5 best healthcare sector ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for iPath Series B Carbon ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Series B Carbon ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.