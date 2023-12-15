iPath Series B Carbon ETN (NYSEARCA:GRN) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $32.80

iPath Series B Carbon ETN (NYSEARCA:GRN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.80 and traded as low as $27.25. iPath Series B Carbon ETN shares last traded at $27.54, with a volume of 22,988 shares.

iPath Series B Carbon ETN Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iPath Series B Carbon ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iPath Series B Carbon ETN (NYSEARCA:GRN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.53% of iPath Series B Carbon ETN at the end of the most recent quarter.

