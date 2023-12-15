IQ Global Equity R&D Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:WRND) Declares Dividend of $0.21

IQ Global Equity R&D Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:WRND – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.206 per share on Thursday, December 21st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This is an increase from IQ Global Equity R&D Leaders ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.
IQ Global Equity R&D Leaders ETF Price Performance
WRND traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $25.58. The company had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,371. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.00. IQ Global Equity R&D Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $19.58 and a 1-year high of $25.91.
IQ Global Equity R&D Leaders ETF Company Profile
