iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC

Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of IJH traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $275.88. 799,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346,972. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $231.49 and a fifty-two week high of $278.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.71.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.