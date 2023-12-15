iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Increased by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $20,114,000. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% in the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,618,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,130,560. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $108.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.39 and its 200-day moving average is $97.34.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

