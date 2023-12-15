iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 80.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,682 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% during the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.58. 3,394,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,134,289. The company has a market cap of $74.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.34. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

