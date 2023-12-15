iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Shares Bought by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI France ETF worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $516,000. Idaho Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,341,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 40,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the second quarter worth $5,098,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 129,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI France ETF stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $39.13. 131,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,358. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI France ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.63 and a fifty-two week high of $39.95.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

