iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Noble Family Wealth LLC

Noble Family Wealth LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Noble Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Noble Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $152.79. 1,054,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,486,524. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.53. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $124.97 and a 12-month high of $157.65. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

