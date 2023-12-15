iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Hits New 12-Month High at $76.31

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $76.31 and last traded at $76.23, with a volume of 1348883 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.59.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.40. The company has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

