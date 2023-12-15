Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) Shares Up 8.3%

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG – Get Free Report) rose 8.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.10 and last traded at C$2.09. Approximately 26,903 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 42,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.93.

Separately, Pi Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Jaguar Mining from C$2.00 to C$1.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

The firm has a market cap of C$159.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$42.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$50.92 million. Jaguar Mining had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 7.49%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jaguar Mining Inc. will post 0.3937622 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex with mineral claims covering an area of approximately 56,000 hectares located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

