Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Acquired by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 214.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 227,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 155,325 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $29,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 202 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 957.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 201 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 58.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ JAZZ traded down $2.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.68. 263,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,412. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $111.25 and a 1 year high of $160.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Insider Activity

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $972.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.47 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 2.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $49,735.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,531.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.50.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

