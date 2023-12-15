JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.78

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY)'s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.78 and last traded at $9.76, with a volume of 152718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.48.

The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.86.

JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.73 billion during the quarter. JBS had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 2.48%.

JBS SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the processing of animal protein worldwide. The company trades in beef, pork, chicken, poultry, fish, and lamb products; cooked frozen meat; plant based products; and other food products. It produces and commercializes leather, steel cans, plastic resin, personal care and cleaning products, and collagen, as well as wet blue leather, semi-finished, and finished leather products.

