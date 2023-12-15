John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB) Declares $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th.

John Wiley & Sons has a dividend payout ratio of 46.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

Shares of WLYB stock traded up $0.99 on Friday, reaching $34.05. The stock had a trading volume of 17,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 936. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 0.81. John Wiley & Sons has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $49.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLYB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $492.81 million for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 18.98%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLYB. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 14,570,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 145,703 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter worth approximately $1,679,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter worth approximately $856,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter worth approximately $355,000.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.