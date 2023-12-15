Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.480-0.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.700. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Johnson Controls International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.650-3.800 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC upgraded Johnson Controls International from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.50.

JCI stock opened at $54.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.88 and its 200-day moving average is $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.04). Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $5,411,496.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 979,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,309,978.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,749,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,116,000 after buying an additional 170,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 480.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 62,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after buying an additional 52,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

