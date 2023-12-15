Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.650-3.800 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.960. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Johnson Controls International also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.65-3.80 EPS.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE JCI opened at $54.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.88 and a 200 day moving average of $58.50. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.02%.

JCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson Controls International

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $5,404,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,275,076.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JCI. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2,873.3% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.