Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 559 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,632 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RPD. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 27.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 62.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 315.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 34.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 2,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RPD. Susquehanna began coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Rapid7 from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Rapid7 from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Rapid7 from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Rapid7 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.81.

Shares of RPD stock remained flat at $58.87 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,133. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.54 and a 52-week high of $59.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.49 and its 200 day moving average is $47.95.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $198.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.01 million. On average, research analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

