Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Cuts Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,163,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,770 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $112,606,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,626,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,447,000 after purchasing an additional 10,082 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 690,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 593,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,810,000 after purchasing an additional 40,627 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,340. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $59.67 and a 1-year high of $75.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.87.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.