Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2,331.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,650,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,398,000 after buying an additional 3,500,662 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 99,268.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,804,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,256,000 after buying an additional 2,801,349 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,278,000 after buying an additional 2,560,192 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 9,188.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,376,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,121,000 after buying an additional 2,351,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,340,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,073,000 after buying an additional 2,161,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Price Performance

NASDAQ AEP traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $82.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,317,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,091,911. The company has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $98.32.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 80.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.10.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

