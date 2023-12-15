Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 48.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,599 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 1.5% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 426.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 45,635 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,418 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 115.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

SCHO traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.27. 1,147,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,195,228. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.99. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $47.65 and a 1 year high of $49.13.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

