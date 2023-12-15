Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Has $606,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,675 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $275.75. 872,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,339. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $231.49 and a 12 month high of $278.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $249.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.71.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.