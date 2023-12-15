Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,428 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 419.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 1,644.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Twilio by 328.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 58.9% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio by 18.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 3,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total transaction of $228,662.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,115 shares in the company, valued at $8,107,053.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 3,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total transaction of $228,662.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,115 shares in the company, valued at $8,107,053.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $2,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,014,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,664,279. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Stock Down 0.3 %

TWLO traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.57. The company had a trading volume of 796,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,907,348. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.98 and a 200-day moving average of $61.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.78 and a 1-year high of $79.70.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.03 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 21.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TWLO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Twilio has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.73.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

