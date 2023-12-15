Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Raises Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACLS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 84,025.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,512,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,743,855,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500,802 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 567,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,587,000 after purchasing an additional 439,443 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 607,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,993,000 after purchasing an additional 286,195 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 404,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,946,000 after purchasing an additional 236,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4,474.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 238,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,803,000 after purchasing an additional 233,705 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ACLS stock traded down $4.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.01. The stock had a trading volume of 420,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,787. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.71 and its 200-day moving average is $160.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.69. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.73 and a 1-year high of $201.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $292.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.24 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 31.87% and a net margin of 21.37%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total transaction of $65,215.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,197.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACLS

Axcelis Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.