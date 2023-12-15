Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Reduces Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PKG. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

PKG stock traded down $1.33 on Friday, reaching $166.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,273. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $122.20 and a 52 week high of $171.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.94. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.54%.

In other news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total value of $1,499,400.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,622.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Packaging Co. of America news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,400.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,622.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $603,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,447 shares in the company, valued at $8,217,685.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on PKG. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.83.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

