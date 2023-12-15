Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 134 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,763 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP David Philip Henry purchased 2,500 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.34 per share, for a total transaction of $170,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 11,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,728.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $113.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on MKSI

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of MKSI traded down $4.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.52. 996,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,257. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.44 and a twelve month high of $114.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.60, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.07.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $932.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.50 million. MKS Instruments had a positive return on equity of 10.10% and a negative net margin of 45.04%. MKS Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is -3.42%.

About MKS Instruments

(Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.