Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 2,638 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,638 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 20,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 5,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

AXON has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.64.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock traded up $2.08 on Friday, reaching $255.20. The stock had a trading volume of 245,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,186. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.39 and a 1 year high of $256.25. The company has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.81 and a beta of 0.88.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $413.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.77 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 12.63%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 41,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.33, for a total value of $8,946,824.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 236,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,432,231.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 41,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.33, for a total transaction of $8,946,824.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 236,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,432,231.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 29,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $5,831,992.63. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 356,489 shares in the company, valued at $70,003,744.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,890 shares of company stock valued at $15,936,273. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

