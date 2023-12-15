Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 28,387 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 28,387 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 241.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 662,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,907,000 after acquiring an additional 468,846 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $200,000. HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 551.5% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 222,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 188,073 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 987,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 29,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 59,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.50. 698,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,712,107. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $22.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.15.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $102.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.17 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steve Miller sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $569,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 647,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,219,787.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Steve Miller sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $569,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 647,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,219,787.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alicia Grande sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $825,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,664.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,632,400. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

