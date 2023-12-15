Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF) Short Interest Down 40.5% in November

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 125,600 shares, a drop of 40.5% from the November 15th total of 211,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 114.2 days.

Separately, Nomura cut Kansai Paint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KSANF remained flat at $15.70 during trading on Friday. Kansai Paint has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $16.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.45 and a 200 day moving average of $16.21.

Kansai Paint Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells paints and coatings in Japan, India, Asia, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers decorative coatings for protecting exterior and interior of buildings; protective coatings; automotive refinish coatings; automotive coatings; and industrial coatings that are used in construction machinery, industrial vehicles, steel furniture, external building materials, electronics, and internal coatings and external designs of beverage cans.

