KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.48 EPS

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. KNOT Offshore Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $72.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

KNOT Offshore Partners Stock Up 9.4 %

Shares of KNOP opened at $5.94 on Friday. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day moving average of $5.64.

KNOT Offshore Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were paid a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 25th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s payout ratio is -14.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded KNOT Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 847.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,101 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 9,179 shares in the last quarter. 14.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, acquires, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, discharge, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

