Kristina Fukuzaki-Carlson Sells 2,500 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) EVP Kristina Fukuzaki-Carlson sold 2,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $292,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,519,092.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSE:ARE traded down $4.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,974,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.04. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $90.73 and a one year high of $172.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.16 and its 200-day moving average is $111.44.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 356.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 242.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.11.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Further Reading

