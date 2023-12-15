Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,987.7% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 318,848 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $71,964,000 after acquiring an additional 303,575 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,790 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. GHE LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. GHE LLC now owns 24,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 106,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $23,949,000 after buying an additional 20,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.40.

Shares of LOW traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $226.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,121,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,835,558. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

