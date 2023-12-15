Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,175 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1,987.7% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 318,848 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $71,964,000 after acquiring an additional 303,575 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,790 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. GHE LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. GHE LLC now owns 24,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,444,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 106,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $23,949,000 after acquiring an additional 20,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.40.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $225.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,493,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,837,422. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $198.58 and its 200-day moving average is $213.24. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

