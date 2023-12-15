Maple Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 120.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,345 shares during the quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 90,916.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 24,671,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,389,720,000 after acquiring an additional 24,643,946 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,886,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,458,949,000 after acquiring an additional 291,104 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,693,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,920,175,000 after buying an additional 307,468 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,654,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,911,211,000 after buying an additional 239,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,668,923,000 after buying an additional 1,115,729 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 10,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $252.34 per share, with a total value of $2,523,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 659,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,461,884.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.42.

APD stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $271.87. 658,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,816. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.63 and a 1 year high of $320.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $274.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.16. The stock has a market cap of $60.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 67.83%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

